Personalized Offers Now Available in the Azercell App!

Aiming to provide the best digital experience for its customers “Azercell Telecom” LLC enhancing the technological capabilities of its mobile app. Now, Azercell subscribers can easily discover and take advantage of personalized offers directly within the app.

The new feature leverages the integration of the Azercell app with the Customer Value Management (CVM) platform. Subscribers can access exclusive offers and promotions in the "Advantages" section, which features deals tailored both to app users and personalized to individual subscriber preferences. The simplified activation process allows users to activate offers not only via SMS but also directly through the app.

The user-friendly Azercell app is available for download on iOS and Android devices via the AppStore and Google Play.

For more information, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/