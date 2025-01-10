Azerbaijan vests Ministry of Economy with new powers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. As reported earlier, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree “On approval of ‘Provisions on the information system ’National Spatial Data” and settlement of some issues related to it”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has been endowed with augmented authorities.

Consequently, the entity responsible for the ownership and operational oversight of the system is the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The present regulation determines the legal, organizational, and technological basis for the functioning of the information system “National Spatial Data”.

Will be updated