Azerbaijan holds graduation ceremony for Explosive Ordnance Disposal Course (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. On January 10, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Course’s graduation ceremony was held in a military unit of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Defense.

"First, flowers were laid at the monument erected in the territory of the military unit in memory of Shehids, and tribute was paid to their memory.

Then the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

On behalf of the Defense Ministry’s leadership, the Commander of the Naval Forces, 1st grade Captain Shahin Mammadov congratulated the course participants on graduation and wished them success in their future military service. Sh. Mammadov emphasized the importance of such courses conducted to further improve the professional level and practical skills of servicemen, as well as expressed gratitude to instructors from Azerbaijan and fraternal Türkiye for organizing and conducting the course at a high level.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, warrant officer Shahin Rafili pledged to apply the theoretical knowledge and practical skills acquired during the course in further military service to justify the trust by showing dedication to the Motherland, the people, and the state.

Then the graduates were awarded certificates and badges," the ministry statement reads.