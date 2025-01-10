Azerbaijan introduces salary supplements for employees with academic degrees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The monthly salaries of employees of a number of organizations financed from the state budget have been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant resolution was signed by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov.

According to the document, in a number of organizations financed from the state budget, employees working directly on the specialty will be paid allowances in the amount of 100 manat ($58.8) for the scientific degree of doctor of sciences and 60 manat ($35.2) for the scientific degree of doctor of philosophy.

The resolution came into force from January 1, 2025.