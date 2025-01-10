Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
EIB Group and Findomestic Partner to fund energy-efficient home projects in Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has partnered with Findomestic Banca to support Italian families in financing energy-efficient projects and solar energy systems for their homes, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the agreement, announced by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Findomestic CEO Marco Tarantola, introduces a synthetic securitisation mechanism to promote green financing.

The initiative includes a 94 million euro guarantee issued by the European Investment Fund (EIF), backed by the EIB, on a 855 million euro portfolio of retail loans from Findomestic. This arrangement allows Findomestic to allocate up to 250 million euros in new loans for energy-efficient home upgrades and renewable energy installations, offering lower interest rates to borrowers.

“This is a milestone for Italy, helping families reduce financing costs for energy-efficiency projects and advancing the energy transition,” said Vigliotti. Tarantola emphasized Findomestic’s commitment to sustainability, stating, “This initiative enables us to directly support households in making eco-friendly investments and contributing to a sustainable future.”

The collaboration marks the fourth joint initiative between the EIB and BNP Paribas in Italy this year, further strengthening their partnership in advancing environmental sustainability.

