Iran reduces fees for Uzbek freight transporters

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 10. Iran reduces fees for Uzbek drivers transporting goods through its territory by $400, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the reduction aims to facilitate more efficient and affordable logistics for Uzbekistan's export and import activities.

The ministry continues negotiations with Iranian authorities to achieve further reductions in fees charged to Uzbek transporters.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has exempted Iranian cargo vehicles from transit fees in 2025. This is reflected in Uzbekistan’s state budget law for 2025.

This decision is based on a reciprocal agreement between the two countries, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties.