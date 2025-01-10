Transit cargo volume through Azerbaijan goes up in 2024 - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. A total of 14.8 million tons of transit cargo was transported through the territory of Azerbaijan in 2024, the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said today at a press conference dedicated to the measures in the field of transport in 2024 and plans for 2025, Trend reports.

“Last year, 14.8 million tons of transit cargo were transported through the territory of Azerbaijan. The volume of transit cargo transported by rail reached a record level of 7.3 million tons,” he said.

To note, 16.9 million tons of cargo and 7.6 million passengers were transported by rail in Azerbaijan from January through November of last year. Compared to the same period of 2023, freight transportation increased by 1.1 percent, and passenger transportation increased - 21 percent.

The average number of cars loaded per day was 375 cars, and 437 cars were unloaded. During the day, 17,400 tons of loading operations were performed in the Northern direction of the railroad, 4,200 tons in the Western direction, and 700 tons in the Southern direction.