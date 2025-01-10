Uzbekistan, Iran discuss utilization of Chabahar Port

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 10. Uzbekistan and Iran discussed intensifying negotiations on the use of Iranian seaports and Chabahar port, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Fariddin Nasriyev and Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Ali Akbar Safaei.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in the field of transportation and logistics.

The Iranian side expressed its firm commitment to enhancing trade and economic ties with Central Asian countries. The deputy minister emphasized the potential for Uzbekistan to establish storage facilities and terminals within Chabahar Port, further solidifying its role as a gateway for regional and international trade.

Meanwhile, Iran reduces fees for Uzbek drivers transporting goods through its territory by $400. The reduction aims to facilitate more efficient and affordable logistics for Uzbekistan's export and import activities.

Uzbekistan continues negotiations with Iranian authorities to achieve further reductions in fees charged to Uzbek transporters.