KazTransOil exceeds oil transportation plan for 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 10. Over the 12 months of 2024, the volume of oil transportation through the main oil pipeline system of KazTransOil amounted to 44, 887, 000 tons, which is 699, 000 tons, or 2 percent more compared to 2023, Trend reports.

According to KazTransOil, the volume of oil supplied to domestic oil refineries in the Republic of Kazakhstan (including LLP "Atyrau Oil Refinery", LLP "PetroKazakhstan Oil Products", LLP "Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant") in 2024 was 16,712,000 tons, which is 139,000 tons more than in 2023.

"The cargo turnover of oil through the main oil pipeline system of KazTransOil JSC in 2024 amounted to 35 billion 526 million ton-kilometers, which is 1 billion 318 million ton-kilometers, or 4 percent more than the 2023 figure. KazTransOil demonstrates stable growth and exceeds its planned targets, strengthening its position in the oil transportation market," reported KazTransOil.

To note, KazTransOil is the national operator of the main oil pipeline network. It is a subsidiary of JSC NC KazMunayGas. The company owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a total length of 5,400 km and provides operator services for pipelines owned by third-party organizations, covering more than 5,000 km.