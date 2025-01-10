Azerbaijan approves Regulation on Information System National Spatial Data - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree “On approval of the ‘Provision on the information system ’National Spatial Data” and settlement of some issues related to it”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the concept of “government cloud” (G-Cloud), should ensure the placement of the information system “National Spatial Data” in the “government cloud”.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security should ensure the implementation of measures arising from the requirements of the decree “On Approval of the ‘Rules of Formation, Maintenance, Integration, and Archiving of State Information Reserves and Systems’ and some measures related to ‘e-government’.

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with addressing the complexities and challenges that emerge from this decree.

The full text of the “Regulations on the information system ‘National Spatial Data’ can be found at the link.