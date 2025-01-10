King of Belgians sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. King of the Belgians Philippe has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the tragic loss of lives in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane near the city of Aktau on December 25, which was en route from Baku to Grozny, Trend reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Queen Mathilde joins me in presenting to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan our heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of lives due to the plane crash near Aktau.

We wish the relatives of the deceased strength and courage in these moments of profound grief, and we share with them our deepest sympathy," the letter reads.