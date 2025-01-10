AIIB re-enters U.S. dollar market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has successfully re-entered the U.S. dollar market, building an impressive order book exceeding USD9.5 billion with its 5-year USD Sustainable Development Bond, Trend reports via the AIIB.

Priced on January 9, the benchmark bond raised USD2 billion, following closely after AIIB priced a GBP500 million Oct-2029 Sustainable Development Bond on January 3. This marks the Bank’s seventh consecutive year as an issuer in the U.S. dollar market, having raised over USD27 billion during this period.

Domenico Nardelli, AIIB Treasurer, stated, “I am thrilled to start 2025 building on the momentum we saw last year. We continue to witness strong investor demand to support sustainable development in our Members, and we are particularly pleased to see the resilience of our investor base. Compared to the 5-year bond we issued last January, the investor composition has evolved in line with market dynamics, demonstrating the depth and breadth of the investors AIIB is fortunate to have.”

“The trade was capped at USD2 billion to allow for further U.S. dollar benchmarks later in the year,” remarked Darren Stipe, AIIB Head of Funding. “The most satisfying outcome was the strong support for our credit in the primary market, followed immediately by solid performance after the trade.”

BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup Global Markets, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, and J.P. Morgan served as the joint lead managers for this transaction.

