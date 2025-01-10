Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Los Angeles remains unaffected by wildfires - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles has not been affected by the recent wildfires in the city, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said in response to a request from Trend.

"Following the wildfires that began on January 7, 2025, in the western part of Los Angeles, the consulate is taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of Azerbaijani citizens. Warnings and emergency contact information (+13109234540) have been posted on the consulate’s social media accounts (https://x.com/azconsulatela/status/1876908935355007248?s=46, https://www.facebook.com/azconsulatela)," Hajizada said.

The spokesperson also noted that a link to the relevant website (lafd.org/alerts) has been provided to help citizens access information about the situation and safety guidelines.

"Despite the temporary evacuation of the building housing the Consulate General, its operations are continuing remotely. We are monitoring the situation and maintaining constant communication with citizens. The Consulate General of Azerbaijan has not been affected by the wildfires, and we have received no reports of damage to our citizens," Hajizada added.