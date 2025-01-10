President of Uzbekistan to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 10. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will join the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit 2025, taking place on January 14-15, Trend reports via Masdar.

Under the "Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress theme", the summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, business executives, and technology pioneers to explore the pathways for accelerating the transition to a sustainable economy.

The summit aims to unlock a potential $10 trillion economic transformation opportunity. It will feature 34 dedicated sessions with over 70 speakers who will discuss how the convergence of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and human expertise can supercharge sustainable progress and create a more prosperous, inclusive future for all.

The ADSW Summit is expected to be a key platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration on advancing sustainable development. It will focus on driving impactful, inclusive actions that harness technological innovation and socio-economic opportunities for the benefit of all nations.