Azerbaijan highlights container traffic surge along Middle Corridor in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The container traffic along the Middle Corridor from China exceeded 27,000 containers in 2024, which is more than 25 times higher than in 2023, a source in the Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC told Trend.

According to the source, the volume and share of transit traffic along the Middle Corridor are growing annually due to ongoing and active negotiations between ADY and international partners to improve the efficiency of this traffic, with the most recent year showing notable progress in this area.

The source reminded that the first container block train from the Chinese city of Xi'an reached Baku via the Middle Corridor in March 2024, taking just 11 days. Last year, 358 container block trains were sent from China to Azerbaijan, which shows an increase in cargo transportation volumes along the Middle Corridor and highlights Azerbaijan's growing role in the international transport system.

In November 2024, the first export cargo to China was sent by rail from Baku with the aim of supporting the development of the Middle Corridor not only as an East-West route but also as a transport artery for West-East.

