BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Azerbaijan plans to commission 20 new metro cars in 2025, the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Humbatov said at today's press conference dedicated to transport activities in 2024 and plans for 2025, Trend reports.

He pointed out that last year, the number of passengers transported by the metro amounted to 230 million people.

"This is close to the record level of metro passenger traffic," he emphasized.

