Azerbaijani-Armenian peace pact to pave way for fresh regional prospects - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will pave the way for new regional opportunities, said Hakan Fidan, Turkish Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking during a briefing for local and international media representatives, Fidan noted that the end of the occupation in Karabakh has opened a historic window for stability and peace in the region.

The Turkish FM emphasized that Türkiye stands alongside Azerbaijan.

“We hope Armenia will act with a long-term strategic perspective. We continue to support bilateral negotiations between the parties, held without intermediaries. The conclusion of peace between the two countries will catalyze a plethora of strategic opportunities within the geopolitical landscape of the region,” the minister added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel