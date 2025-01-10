Uzbekistan and Tajikistan engage in dialogues to maximize collaborative synergies

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 10. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan engaged in a dialogue regarding the escalating synergies and collaborative frameworks emerging between the two nations, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"We engaged in a productive telephonic dialogue with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the esteemed Foreign Minister of Tajikistan. Our robust synergies of camaraderie and cooperative engagement, underpinned by reciprocal trust, support mechanisms, and strategic alliances, persist in their dynamic expansion. During the previous year's diplomatic engagement in Dushanbe, we achieved pivotal accords in critical domains of collaboration, and the formalization of the Treaty on Allied Relations signified a transformative phase in our bilateral partnership," he wrote.

The minister emphasized that ongoing collaborative initiatives will enhance bilateral synergies and unlock new milestones for both nations in 2025.

Recently, Uzbekistan launched a dynamic trade hub in Tajikistan. There is a strategic initiative underway to amplify the export of construction materials and optimize trade synergies between the business ecosystems of both nations.

Currently, the wheels are turning to ramp up the export of autoclaved aerated concrete blocks, heat-insulating plates, natural stones, wallpapers, and a host of other products to Tajikistan.

