Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan cooking up ambitious plans for 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 10. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan chewed the fat about the big wins of 2024 and laid their cards on the table for the ambitious plans of 2025, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"In collaboration with my esteemed counterpart, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, we engaged in a constructive dialogue that encapsulated the advancements in the execution of bilateral agreements between our two allied nations. Our telephonic discourse centered on the pivotal milestones attained in 2024 and the aspirational strategies delineated for 2025," he wrote.

Both sides also underscored their commitment to tightening the ties of friendship and cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan through collaborative efforts.

Earlier, a trilateral meeting was held between Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, and the Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Kokhir Rasulzoda.

The meeting highlighted the completion of the delimitation process of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and the exchange of ratification letters for the Kyrgyz-Uzbek State Border agreement.

