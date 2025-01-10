Azerbaijan unveils plans to ramp up number of buses in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The number of buses in Baku is planned to be increased to 2,800 units, the Chairman of the Board of the Land Transportation Agency of Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev said at today's press conference, Trend reports.

“On September 15, 2022, the number of buses operating during the day averaged nearly 1,720 units, whilst in 2023 this figure was increased to about 1,950 buses, and in 2024 to 2,160 units. This made it possible to reduce the peak load of routes below one hundred percent," he added.

To note, last year, 476 million passengers were transported in Baku city, which is 28 million more than in 2023. A total of 154 buses have been renewed on 11 bus routes. Two routes with new buses have been set up.

Besides, 200 buses were repaired and returned to the route lines, and 165 electric buses started serving passengers. Private carriers have brought in 60 new buses, some of which have already been commissioned. It is expected that in 2025 private carriers will deliver more than 100 buses.

