SOCAR to issue green bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Starting January 15, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will begin issuing green bonds, Trend reports citing the company.

The total issuance is valued at $200 million, comprising 200,000 bonds with a nominal value of $1,000 each. Offering an annual yield of 6%, the bonds will provide quarterly interest payments. Investors can purchase the bonds until February 28, 2025.

Proceeds from the issuance will support SOCAR Green’s renewable energy projects and investments, reinforcing SOCAR’s commitment to advancing eco-friendly energy solutions and accelerating the transition to sustainable practices.

PASHA Capital Investment Company serves as the underwriter for this initiative. The green bonds will be available at SOCAR Bonds kiosks in ASAN xidmət centers No. 1 and No. 5, as well as through investment companies registered in Azerbaijan.

This marks SOCAR’s third domestic bond issuance, following successful offerings in 2016 and 2021. Since their launch, SOCAR bonds have consistently ranked as the most actively traded corporate securities in Azerbaijan’s capital market.

