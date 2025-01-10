Turkish DHA chief in talks with Trend News Agency on joint media project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Negotiations took place at the headquarters of Trend News Agency in Baku between Ilgar Huseynov, Director of Trend News Agency, and and Cemal Coskun, Director-General of Türkiye's leading news agency Demirören Haber Ajansı (DHA) on January 6-7, 2025.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of the DHApress.com project and the creation of new joint initiatives.

In an interview with Trend, Ilgar Huseynov emphasized that the cooperation between Trend and DHA has been successfully ongoing for several years. "The DHApress.com project is being implemented within the framework of the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish media platform initiative proposed by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Our main goal today is to turn DHApress.com into the largest innovative publication in Türkiye. In its creation, the IT department of Trend News Agency used cutting-edge technologies. For the first time in the Turkish market, a project will bring together multimedia and news content from top Azerbaijani and Turkish publications.

There is also interest from respected Italian and Chinese publications to participate in the project. Furthermore, as part of our cooperation with the Azerbaijan State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, we plan to use the Azerbaijani version of DHApress.com to create a communication center for representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Türkiye. This will help bring our countries’ media closer together, strengthen their positions in the international information space, and facilitate further integration of Azerbaijanis in the country where they live," added Ilgar Huseynov.

DHA Director-General Cemal Coskun emphasized the importance of the agency’s partnership with Trend, stating, "We believe that our agencies complement and strengthen each other, and we are committed to a mutual exchange of experience. Trend has established itself as a trusted source of information both in Azerbaijan and internationally, and our collaboration is essential for advancing together in the media landscape".

The parties also agreed to host telebridges, conduct joint live broadcasts between their studios, and share multimedia content.

The DHApress.com project was presented in 2023 at the 2nd Global Media Forum in Shusha and later in November in Istanbul, with the participation of government officials and prominent representatives of the Turkish media.

A key highlight of the project is that, for the first time ever, news in the Azerbaijani language is being broadcast in the Turkish media market.