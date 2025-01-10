Groundbreaking for Uzbekistan's first Upper Pskem hydropower plant scheduled for March

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 10. Uzbekistan is set to launch the construction of the first Upper Pskem hydropower plant in Central Asia, with a ceremonial groundbreaking event scheduled for March 10, 2025, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between the Chairman of the Board of Uzbekhydroenergo, Abdugani Sanginov, and the Chairman of China Southern Power Grid International (HK) Co. Ltd. (CSGIHK), Chen Shengran.

The two sides reviewed preparations for the project and confirmed that pre-construction documentation is nearly complete, paving the way for active construction to begin in March.

The Upper Pskem Hydropower Plant is expected to become a cornerstone of Uzbekistan’s national energy system, contributing significantly to its clean energy capacity and supporting the country’s industrial and population growth. To celebrate the historic importance of the project, the groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the highest level.

Additionally, a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) was signed during the meeting for another key project—the Khojakent Hydropower Plant, also in the Bostanlyk district. Construction of this facility is also planned to begin within the year.

Both projects are part of Uzbekistan’s broader strategy to attract large-scale investments, enhance energy infrastructure, and ensure a sustainable supply of clean electricity.