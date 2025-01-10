Azerbaijan sees decrease in nationwide taxi orders over 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The number of taxi orders decreased by 31-32 percent in Azerbaijan from December 2023 through December 2024, the Chairman of the Board of the Land Transportation Agency of Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev said at today's press conference, Trend reports.

"In 2024, licenses were issued to 13,513 entrepreneurs engaged in taxi transportation. The number of issued taxi permits amounted to 21,620," he mentioned.

Rzayev emphasized that the process of attracting passenger cars for taxis, which meet the requirements, to obtain permits continues, as well as the exclusion of vehicles that do not meet these standards from the taxi service.

According to him, 35 percent of the taxis that received a permit are cars manufactured between 2020 and 2024, and 13 taxi order operators have been granted working permission.

"Approximately 34,198 taxi drivers have undergone training. Taxi parking lots have been created in 135 locations, and the expansion of this network continues. An electronic taxi system (E-Taxi) has also been established," the official added.

