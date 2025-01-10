Gifts were presented to the children of martyrs within the framework of the Onlar bizə əmanətdir” project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The Red Hearts Foundation continues its initiatives on sensitive and important issues for our society. Remaining true to its tradition, the Foundation once again pleased the children of martyrs within the framework of the “Onlar bizə əmanətdir”project. The project, dedicated to the New Year and the Solidarity day of World Azerbaijanis, covered all regions of the country, including the capital Baku. Within the framework of the project, New Year gifts were presented to about 1800 children of martyrs under the age of 16.

The list of children of martyrs was prepared by local executive authorities, and the delivery of gifts to them was carried out with the support of the Foundation's volunteers, as well as "Azerpost". The project was implemented with the participation of such reputable partners as “Kapital Bank”, “PMD Group”, “PashaPay”, “PASHA Investments”, "PASHA Technology", “PASHA Life” and “PASHA Bank”.

The main goal of the "They are entrusted to us" project, which has been ongoing for 4 years, is to provide moral support to the children of our martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, to make them feel the attention and care of society.

To watch the joyful moments of the children, follow the link: https://kbl.az/robe

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, "Red Hearts" engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.