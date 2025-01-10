Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to hold talks on enhancing strategic partnership

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 10. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubayev will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on January 10-11 this year, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit will take place at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.

The visit will feature talks between the heads of foreign ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on topical issues of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance.

To note, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, paid a working visit to Astana on November 27-28, 2024, to participate in the regular session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).