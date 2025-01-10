Kazakhstan’s President, Kyrgyz FM meet for beefing up diplomatic ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 10. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev in Astana to discuss bilateral relations, Trend reports, referring to the Akorda press service.

As reported by the service, President Tokayev underscored the necessity of putting the pedal to the metal on previously struck high-level agreements, which are as strategic as they come and aim to tighten the bonds between the two countries significantly.

For his part, Jeenbek Kulubaev briefed Tokayev on the results of the recent talks between the foreign ministers of both countries, as well as the main directions for further joint work to deepen bilateral cooperation.

In the course of the assembly, focal emphasis was allocated to optimizing trade and economic synergies, advancing transport and logistics frameworks, fostering reciprocal investments, and bolstering cultural and humanitarian linkages.



The leaders engaged in a discourse regarding prevailing geopolitical dynamics and transnational matters.

