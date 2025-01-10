Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan witnesses sharp upswing in loan repayments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has hit the nail on the head by ensuring the repayment of preferential loans in 2024, raking in 17.7 million manat ($10.4 million), which is a whopping 2.9 times more than the previous year, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan.

According to the ministry, the region experienced a significant uptick in the repayment of problematic loans, amounting to 11 million manat ($6.4 million) in 2024, representing an increase exceeding fourteenfold compared to the preceding year.



The residual assets of the Fund have escalated almost threefold since the commencement of the fiscal year, attaining a valuation of 19.2 million manat ($11.2) as of the first day of January 2025.

