Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan SPP hits new milestones in energy production (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The solar power plant (SPP) in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic produced over 32,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2024, the Nakhchivan State Energy Service told Trend.

In an exclusive statement to the agency, the service noted that the SPP is expected to produce a total of 33 million kilowatt-hours of electricity by the end of the year.

To note, the construction and installation work for the SPP, located in the Babek district, was carried out under an agreement signed on February 7, 2015, between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's State Energy Service and the Belgian Royal Company, Soltech. Initially, the plant’s capacity was set at 20 megawatts, and after successful completion, it became operational on November 30, 2015. The plant's capacity was later expanded by an additional 2 megawatts in September 2017, reaching 22 megawatts.

Nakhchivan’s favorable geographic location and climate conditions make it an ideal region for harnessing clean, renewable solar energy. The region enjoys an average of 2600-2800 sunshine hours per year, which ensures that the solar power plant plays a crucial role in the energy security of Nakhchivan. The solar energy intensity in the region is between 0.8-1.2 kilowatt-hours per square meter.