Kazakhstan strategizes about trade mission to Iran

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 11. The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, in cahoots with JSC "QazTrade," has thrown its hat in the ring, announcing the inaugural trade and economic mission of 2025, set to unfold in Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran, on February 15-16, 2025, Trend reports.

The objective of the mission is to enhance commercial synergies between Kazakhstan and Iran, facilitate direct engagement between Kazakh enterprises and Iranian stakeholders, and conduct bilateral dialogues to amplify the export capabilities of Kazakhstan.



The ministry articulated that engagement in the mission represents a distinctive avenue for Kazakh entrepreneurs to penetrate the burgeoning Iranian market, foster international collaboration, and showcase their products and services to prospective partners.



It is pertinent to highlight that the bilateral diplomatic engagement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran was formalized on January 29, 1992. The nations are constituents of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

