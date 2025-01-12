Iran-Russia agreement to include new emphasis on territorial integrity - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, announced on Saturday that the new comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Iran and Russia explicitly includes respect for each other’s territorial integrity, Trend reports.

During an interview with Iranian media, Jalali emphasized, "We expect our partner countries to respect our territorial integrity," highlighting that this commitment is clearly outlined in Article Three of the agreement which is poised to be signed later this month.

Revealing new details about the upcoming agreement, Ambassador Jalali stated that it comprises a preamble and 47 articles.

It is due to succeed the comprehensive cooperation agreement signed in 2001, which was ratified by the Iranian Parliament, expired in 2021, and was extended until 2026.

"Today's relations have significantly expanded compared to 24 years ago, necessitating an update," Jalali noted.

According to the ambassador, Iran prepared the draft, and after consultations and revisions with Russia, finalized it over approximately three years.

Jalali highlighted the extensive reach of the agreement, noting that in addition to emphasizing territorial integrity, it encompasses political and economic interactions, regional initiatives, and both bilateral and multilateral efforts.

Additionally, the agreement addresses energy cooperation, reflecting the significant energy resources of both nations.

When questioned about the similarity between this agreement and Russia's recent security pacts with Belarus and North Korea, Jalali clarified, "This agreement is different; Russia has defined partnerships in certain areas with those countries that we are not deeply involved in."

He stressed Iran's commitment to independence and self-reliance, stating, "We are not keen on entering into bloc politics."

Jalali concluded by noting that the agreement would be submitted to the Iranian Parliament for approval, following the process adopted in 2001.

This contrasts with the Iran-China 25-year agreement, signed in 2021, which was not subject to parliamentary approval, making the pact with Russia notably different in terms of legislative oversight and public disclosure.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Russia on January 17 to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials to sign the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, further solidifying the ties between the two nations.