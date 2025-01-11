Turkmenistan approves 2025 state budget

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 11. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has approved the state budget for 2025, Trend reports.

The budget aims to increase the share of the non-state sector in the country’s GDP to 71.6 percent by 2025, with a particular focus on fostering the growth of small and medium-sized businesses.

The total volume of the budget is set at 123.8 billion manat ($35.4 billion), with a projected GDP growth of 6.3 percent. A significant portion of the budget—76 percent—is allocated to the social sector, with substantial investments in education (37.2 percent) and healthcare (13.4 percent).

However, the main focus of the reforms and government funding is on supporting the private sector, which is seen as a driving force for economic growth. The government plans to actively engage businesses in both production and socio-cultural projects, ensuring significant investments in the country’s economy.

In addition, Turkmenistan plans to allocate 40.1 billion manat ($11.4 billion) for economic development in 2025, with a significant portion of these investments earmarked for the support and development of the private sector.

The 2024 state budget was approved at 102.3 billion manat ($29.2 billion) in revenue and expenditure, with the first level of the budget set at 32.9 billion manat ($9.4 billion) in revenue and expenditure.