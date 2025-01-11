Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Media reps obtain complete freedom to observe municipal election in Azerbaijan - CEC

Society Materials 11 January 2025 12:51 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Media representatives have been given complete freedom to observe the upcoming municipal election in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told reporters, Trend reports.

“Journalists will be able to observe all the processes, from beginning to end, by presenting the identification of the organization they represent, without the need for accreditation with the CEC,” he said.

According to Panahov, the purpose of this decision is to ensure transparency of the elections and prevent possible problems.

