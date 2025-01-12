Azerbaijan skater qualified for World Figure Skating Championships

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova has delivered an impressive performance at the international competition "Sofia Trophy," taking place in Sofia, Bulgaria, Trend reports.

Competing against 23 participants, Suleymanova secured fifth place, scoring a total of 172.80 points across both the short and free programs.

This outstanding result marks a significant achievement for the athlete, as it earns her the qualification to compete at the upcoming World Championships.

