Azerbaijan ranks as top country in CIS region in WEF Energy Transition Index 2024 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan has secured its position as the leader among Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and the Caspian Sea region in the World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index (ETI) 2024, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan ranks 38th among 120 countries with a score of 60.3, placing it ahead of all CIS countries and neighboring nations. Among the neighboring countries, Azerbaijan leads Armenia, which ranks 79th with a score of 52.7, Georgia, which ranks 56th with a score of 56.3, Türkiye, which ranks 59th with a score of 55.8, and Iran, which ranks 102nd with a score of 49.0.

Azerbaijan also surpasses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, ranked 98th with a score of 50.1, Kyrgyzstan, ranked 80th with a score of 52.7, and Tajikistan, ranked 71st with a score of 53.6, further affirming its leadership in the Caspian Sea region. The index did not include Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The global average ETI score for 2024 is 56.5, highlighting Azerbaijan’s above-average performance.

Leading the rankings are the countries of Northern Europe: Sweden ranked first with a score of 78.4, Denmark in second place with 75.2, and Finland in third place with 74.5.

The Energy Transition Index 2024 provides a comprehensive assessment of countries’ energy systems using a consistent methodology, enabling decision-makers to compare and track progress. The ETI evaluates countries based on two sub-indices: system performance and transition readiness. System performance assesses energy equity, security, and sustainability, while transition readiness evaluates enablers such as regulations, political commitment, finance, investment, innovation, infrastructure, and education. A country’s final score is a composite of its scores on these two sub-indices, weighted at 60 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

WEF data shows that most countries are making progress in energy transition, with Northern European nations leading the index and countries like China and Brazil showing significant improvement.

