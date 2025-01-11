Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 4 currencies depreciated relative to January 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 578,954 rials, and one euro is 597,110 rials, while on January 9, one euro was 597,110.

Currency Rial on January 11 Rial on January 9 1 US dollar USD 579,138 578,954 1 British pound GBP 707,317 715,968 1 Swiss franc CHF 631,448 635,639 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,594 51,895 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,454 50,804 1 Danish krone DKK 79,479 80,020 1 Indian rupee INR 6,723 6,740 1 UAE dirham AED 157,696 156,646 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,876,990 1,878,197 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,753 207,854 100 Japanese yens JPY 367,267 365,665 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,378 74,420 1 Omani rial OMR 1,504,340 1,503,876 1 Canadian dollar CAD 401,145 402,711 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 321,736 324,910 1 South African rand ZAR 30,290 30,654 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,355 16,373 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,664 5,501 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,104 159,053 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,216 44,120 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 355,951 359,900 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,437 154,388 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,540,261 1,539,771 1 Singapore dollar SGD 422,197 423,183 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 475,106 476,011 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,630 19,614 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 419,960 421,043 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,257 117,436 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,982 78,968 100 Thai baht THB 1,670,789 1,672,359 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,768 128,660 1,000 South Korean won KRW 392,926 396,486 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 816,838 816,578 1 euro EUR 592,943 597,110 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,728 109,935 1 Georgian lari GEL 204,713 203,717 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,623 35,669 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,144 8,128 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,103 177,049 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,675 340,508 100 Philippine pesos PHP 987,188 989,157 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,082 52,866 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,026 165,086 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,768 10,923

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 700,475 rials and $1 costs 684,167 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 681,396 rials, and the price of $1 totals 665,532 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 819,000–822,000 rials, while one euro is about 839,000–842,000 rials.