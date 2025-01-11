Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 11

Iran Materials 11 January 2025 10:40 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 4 currencies depreciated relative to January 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 578,954 rials, and one euro is 597,110 rials, while on January 9, one euro was 597,110.

Currency

Rial on January 11

Rial on January 9

1 US dollar

USD

579,138

578,954

1 British pound

GBP

707,317

715,968

1 Swiss franc

CHF

631,448

635,639

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,594

51,895

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,454

50,804

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,479

80,020

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,723

6,740

1 UAE dirham

AED

157,696

156,646

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,876,990

1,878,197

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,753

207,854

100 Japanese yens

JPY

367,267

365,665

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,378

74,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,504,340

1,503,876

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

401,145

402,711

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

321,736

324,910

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,290

30,654

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,355

16,373

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,664

5,501

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,104

159,053

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,216

44,120

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

355,951

359,900

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,437

154,388

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,540,261

1,539,771

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

422,197

423,183

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

475,106

476,011

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,630

19,614

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

419,960

421,043

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,257

117,436

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,982

78,968

100 Thai baht

THB

1,670,789

1,672,359

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,768

128,660

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

392,926

396,486

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

816,838

816,578

1 euro

EUR

592,943

597,110

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,728

109,935

1 Georgian lari

GEL

204,713

203,717

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,623

35,669

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,144

8,128

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,103

177,049

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,675

340,508

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

987,188

989,157

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,082

52,866

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,026

165,086

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,768

10,923

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 700,475 rials and $1 costs 684,167 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 681,396 rials, and the price of $1 totals 665,532 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 819,000–822,000 rials, while one euro is about 839,000–842,000 rials.

