Azerbaijani Hospital updates Aktau plane crash victims' health (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Medical interventions are ongoing for five patients (one male and four females) who sustained injuries in the aviation incident proximate to the urban center of Aktau in Kazakhstan, currently receiving care at Azerbaijan’s Yeni Klinika, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) told Trend.

In alignment with the agency's request for information, TABIB has communicated that an additional individual has been released today, exhibiting a satisfactory status conducive to outpatient management.



The Administration observed that subsequent to the stabilization of the clinical and hemodynamic parameters of a patient who was admitted to the intensive care unit in a critical state post-evacuation, the inpatient therapeutic regimen was effectively advanced.

At present, the clinical status of two patients receiving inpatient care is assessed as within normal parameters, one exhibiting satisfactory metrics, while two individuals in the intensive care unit are classified as stable yet critically compromised.



The post-discharge health status of individuals transitioning to outpatient care is being systematically tracked by the designated healthcare institutions within their geographical jurisdictions, with ancillary psychological support rendered as deemed appropriate.

To note, on December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

There were 67 people on board (62 passengers and 5 crew members). Two crew members survived.

