Photo: Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan will host the World Sumo Championships in 2026, Trend reports.

The decision to hold the World Sumo Championships in our country was made by the International Sumo Federation in the Polish city of Krotoszyn.

In the fight for approval of the candidacy put forward by the Japan Martial Arts Association, Azerbaijan outpaced other countries and won the right to host the World Sumo Championships.