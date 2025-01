Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Shahin Baghirov has been awarded the Order “For Service to Motherland” of the 1st degree, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.

According to the order, Shahin Baghirov received recognition for his contributions to the advancement of customs operations in Azerbaijan and his extensive, productive engagement within the customs sector.