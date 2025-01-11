ADNOC Gas awards over $2B in contracts for Ruwais LNG dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. ADNOC Gas has announced the awarding of three contracts worth $2.1 billion to support the development of its Ruwais LNG project, Trend reports.

The contracts cover the construction of a pre-conditioning plant (LPP), compression facilities, and transmission pipelines to supply feedstock.

The LPP and compression facilities will be built at ADNOC Gas’ Habshan 5 plant, part of its integrated gas processing complex, which processes up to 6.1 billion cubic feet of gas daily. Transmission pipelines will connect the Habshan Complex to the Ruwais LNG facility.

The largest contract, valued at $1.24 billion, was awarded to a consortium of ENPPI and Petrojet for the LPP. Additional contracts include $514 million for pipeline construction by China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company and $335 million for compression facilities by Petrofac Emirates.

ADNOC Gas CEO Fatema Al Nuaimi highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and strengthening its global LNG position, stating, "These investments in advanced infrastructure and technology will enable us to meet international customer demands while maximizing shareholder value."

The Ruwais LNG project, expected to begin operations in 2028, will more than double ADNOC Gas’ current LNG production capacity to over 15 million tons per year. The facility will feature two liquefaction trains, powered by clean grid electricity, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants globally.

This investment is part of ADNOC Gas’ $15 billion capital plan through 2029 and demonstrates the company’s focus on innovation and efficiency in energy production.