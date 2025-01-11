Azerbaijan kicks off producing ballots for coming local election (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The printing of ballot papers has begun in connection with the municipal election scheduled for January 29, 2025, in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, together with members of the CEC and representatives of the Secretariat, visited the printing house on January 11 to get familiarized with the printing process and the created conditions.

During the familiarization, with media representatives present, the CEC head emphasized that, given the important role in ensuring citizens' constitutional rights, the printing of election ballots must be completed within the deadlines established by law and in strict compliance with the requirements of the Electoral Code.

The chairman also provided recommendations regarding the printing and delivery of the ballot papers to lower-level election commissions.

After the visit to the printing process, Panahov held a briefing for journalists.

Speaking about both the printing process and the preparation for the municipal elections in general, the chairman noted that, in accordance with legal requirements, the text, form, quantity, and procedure for producing the election ballots are determined by the CEC. In connection with the municipal election, it was decided to print over six million ballot papers.

Panahov also pointed out that the printing of ballots for municipalities, where the candidate registration stage has already been completed, has begun. After printing, the ballot papers will be handed over from the CEC to the district election commissions and then to the precinct election commissions in accordance with the established legal deadlines and procedures.

The chairman also underscored that the process of printing ballot papers for municipal election, as well as for all election, is conducted openly and transparently for interested parties while ensuring necessary security measures.

At the end of the briefing, he answered the journalists' questions.

