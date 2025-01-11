Azerbaijan's oil keeps climbing in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta rose by $2.09 on January 910 compared to the previous rate, reaching $81.86 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light increased by $2.08 to $80.84 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $2 compared to the previous price and amounted to $67.77 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, hiked by $2.33 compared to the previous rate, standing at $80.38 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for January 11 is 1.7 AZN/USD.