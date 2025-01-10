Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan tallies its preferential loans flow

Economy Materials 10 January 2025
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic allocated preferential loans totaling over 4.2 million manat ($2.4 million) to finance 38 projects in 2024, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan.

The Ministry indicated that a substantial 73 percent of the financial allocations were earmarked for the advancement of the industrial sector, while 21 percent was channeled into agricultural initiatives, and a modest 6 percent was designated for the services sector.

Furthermore, the quantity of sanctioned financial entities collaborating with the Entrepreneurship Development Fund escalated to 6 in 2024, with continuous engagement with 3 emerging credit organizations.

