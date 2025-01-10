Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan tallies its preferential loans flow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic allocated preferential loans totaling over 4.2 million manat ($2.4 million) to finance 38 projects in 2024, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan.

The Ministry indicated that a substantial 73 percent of the financial allocations were earmarked for the advancement of the industrial sector, while 21 percent was channeled into agricultural initiatives, and a modest 6 percent was designated for the services sector.



Furthermore, the quantity of sanctioned financial entities collaborating with the Entrepreneurship Development Fund escalated to 6 in 2024, with continuous engagement with 3 emerging credit organizations.

