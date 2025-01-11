Armenia to appeal to OSCE for secession from Minsk Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Armenia is considering the possibility of an official appeal to the OSCE on the dissolution of the Minsk Group, spokesperson of the Armenian Prime Minister Nazeli Baghdasaryan wrote on her social network, Trend reports.

“Responding to a number of media questions, I declare that the Republic of Armenia is considering the possibility of appealing to the OSCE on the issue of dissolution of the Minsk Group,” she noted.

Furthermore, Baghdasaryan stressed that Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and is ready to confirm it “by concluding a peace agreement.”

To note, founded in 1992, the OSCE Minsk Group, under the auspices of France, Russia, and the United States, was tasked with orchestrating the resolution dynamics of the Karabakh conflict.

