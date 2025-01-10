TotalEnergies begins construction of gas processing facility in Iraq’s Basra

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. TotalEnergies, along with its partners Basra Oil Company and QatarEnergy, has officially launched construction of the ArtawiGas25 processing facility in the Basra region, Trend reports.

This facility will process 50 million cubic feet of associated gas per day, previously flared at the Ratawi field. The gas will be used to supply local power plants, benefiting approximately 200,000 households.

Part of the broader Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP), the ArtawiGas25 facility represents a $250 million investment. The GGIP, a $10 billion initiative signed in 2021, aims to enhance Iraq’s energy infrastructure by recovering flared gas from oil fields and supplying it for power generation. The first phase of GGIP includes a large-scale gas processing plant designed to supply up to 1.5 GW of power.

The ArtawiGas25 facility is expected to significantly reduce gas flaring at the Ratawi field by the end of 2025. The project’s modular design may also serve as a model for similar initiatives across other Iraqi oil fields. During the construction phase, the project is set to create up to 160 jobs, with 30 jobs available during its operation.

Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President for Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, emphasized the project’s importance in providing more energy with fewer emissions, while supporting Iraq’s energy needs. He also noted the upcoming construction of a 1 GW solar project as another key milestone for the GGIP.