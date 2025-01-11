bp comments on halted Shah Deniz gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. bp has detected a technical issue in the subsea condensate export line between the Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) platform and the Sangachal terminal, bp Azerbaijan said in response to Trend’s question on halted gas supply to Bulgaria and Serbia.

“For operational reasons, production and export operations from the SDA platform were suspended and the platform has been safely shut down. All people on the platform are safe and there is no environmental impact. All offshore facilities including the SDA platform and the pipeline are also safe,” said the company.



“We are currently working to resolve the problem and resume normal operations as quickly as possible.”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said Azerbaijan has informed Serbia of a suspension in daily gas deliveries of 1.7 million cubic meters due to technical problems at the Shah Deniz field.

This development follows a recent halt in gas supplies to Bulgaria. Natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria have been temporarily suspended due to technical reasons starting from January 7, 2025.

Bulgarian Bulgargaz Energy Company has announced the suspension, noting that supplies are expected to resume on January 11, 2025.

"The notice of the temporary halt was received from the Azerbaijani supplier on January 6, 2025," the company said.

In response to Trend’s request, ICGB AD, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) said that the pipeline is fully operational.

The company said it was also recently notified about a temporary unplanned pause in Azerbaijani gas deliveries.

“Meanwhile, ICGB’s infrastructure is fully operational and fulfilling other client nominations as usual. We’re not aware of the technical details that caused this as the issue does not lay with the interconnector’s facilities,” said the company.