Kyrgyzstan's president signs law to support women’s entrepreneurship

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 13. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a law to support women’s entrepreneurship in the country, Trend reports.

The new law introduces the definition of "women's entrepreneurship," which includes entrepreneurial activities where the business entities are either:

- A woman operating as an individual entrepreneur;

- A legal entity engaged in commercial activities, registered in Kyrgyzstan, where women own at least 51 percent of the shares or equity and where at least 51 percent of the employees are women.

The law aims to provide state support to women's entrepreneurship, including increasing access to finance and creating conditions to improve women’s employment levels in Kyrgyzstan's economy.

The law was passed by the Kyrgyz Parliament on December 4, 2024.