Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, UAE, January 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United Arab Emirates on January 13 for a working visit at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Will be updated