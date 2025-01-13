Kyrgyzstan amends law on activities in Bishkek free economic zone

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 13. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a law amending the country’s legislation on free economic zones (FEZ), Trend reports.

The changes are aimed at improving conditions for businesses operating in the Bishkek FEZ and ensuring fair competition. The law also seeks to address inconsistencies and gaps in the legislation, particularly in light of recent changes to the Kyrgyz Tax Code introduced in February 2024.

Under the new amendments, certain types of activities will remain prohibited in the FEZ, including the production and sale of excise goods.

However, there are exceptions for businesses involved in the assembly, production, and sale of specific items, such as tobacco products, nicotine-containing goods, disposable electronic nicotine delivery systems, and certain flavored waters.

The law also specifies that businesses operating within the FEZ must meet infrastructure requirements set by the Kyrgyz government. These businesses will be subject to customs regulations and other state controls, regardless of when they were registered in the FEZ.

These amendments are part of ongoing efforts by the government to promote entrepreneurship, attract investment, and improve the business climate in Kyrgyzstan.

The amendments were approved by the country's Parliament, the Jogorku Kenesh, on November 20, 2024.