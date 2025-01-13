Kazakhstan imposes fine on major oil and gas company

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 13. One of Kazakhstan's largest oil and gas companies, Mangistaumunaigaz, has been fined 32 billion tenge ($60 million), Trend reports via the General Prosecutor's Office of the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan.



"Mangistaumunaigaz discharged wastewater into the subsoil, released pollutants from oil heating furnaces into the environment, and accumulated drilling waste without establishing appropriate limits," the General Prosecutor's Office reported.



The Mangystau Regional Prosecutor's Office identified serious violations in the activities of Mangistaumunaygaz, including discharging wastewater into the subsoil and accumulating drilling waste without setting proper limits.



As a result of the actions taken by the prosecutors, a court ruling on December 4, 2024, imposed administrative responsibility on the company under Article 328 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, with a fine totaling 31 billion tenge ($58.7 million). The court ruling has entered into force.



Similarly, the company was found to have exceeded permissible pollutant emissions from oil heating furnaces into the environment. On December 11, 2024, the company was also held administratively responsible and fined 1.2 billion tenge ($2.28 million).



To note, Mangistaumunaigaz is one of the top five oil-producing companies in Kazakhstan, owning major fields such as Kalamkas and Zhetybay.